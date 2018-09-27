Who shot E.J. on Days of our Lives?

Who shot E.J., Sami’s love of all time, on Days of our Lives? Well, funny you should ask! Because at the moment E.J. (formerly played by James Scott) is rumored to be alive and well, not dead and gone, and Sami (Alison Sweeney) is on a mission find him!

It was a brutal moment when E.J., aka Elvis Jr., was shot and supposedly killed by hillbilly Clyde Weston (James Read) over a business dispute. Of course, it all went down in that shady (ominous, not tree-lined!) Salem Park. Clyde is now in jail, although he has a doppelganger roaming about Port Charles!

The only consolation was that Sami and E.J. got to say a final goodbye as he lay dying. After that trauma and drama, Sami and her kids left Salem to start over again. But in the intervening years, E.J. has been rumored to be alive more than once, each time sending devoted Sami off on a wild goose chase.

In the latest #DAYS, can Sami get what she’s after?https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/PyFTtIfeXK — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 27, 2018

Will this time be any different? Days ago that evil minx Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) returned to town, with the sadistic message that E.J. is still alive and kicking…..somewhere.

The only problem was that E.J.’s sister would only reveal his whereabouts if Sami shot her own mom while she was getting married!

Long story short, the gun that Sami was holding fired a bullet that hit Marlena (Deidre Hall) and put her in a coma. Sami was jailed but demanded to be let out so that she can find Kristen and thus E.J.

Well, Sami is now out on bail on one condition — don’t go after Kristen. Uh oh.

You guessed it, Sami made a beeline for Kristen and the truth. Instead of finding her, she found Stefan (Tyler Christopher) who had just had a convo with Kristen about E.J.

What happens next? Tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.