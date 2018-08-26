Days of our Lives spoilers: Sami shoots Marlena, E.J. is alive (again!), WilSon are disturbed

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Monday August 27, 2018 episode of the NBC sudser promise a gigantic boatload of epic life and death drama is headed Salem’s way!

Sami (Alison Sweeney) shoots Marlena (Deidre Hall). We know that they’ve had their differences over the years, but this may be the last straw for long suffering Marlena—if she lives!

The tears will flow freely as Doc’s family and friends gather at the hospital to sit vigil. She is in danger, with no guarantee that doctors can save her life. Is this really how we wanted Jarlena’s long-awaited nuptials to end?

Meanwhile, Sami gets news (again) that E.J. isn’t dead after all. Will she stay with Marlena or run off into the sunset singing Blue Suede Shoes again?

WilSon just can’t seem to have a happily ever after! On Monday they share a steamy kiss, but can’t move beyond that as someone pours water on their heated moment. We’re beginning to wonder if Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) will ever reunite?

Finally, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is juiced and on the loose. What is her next malicious move? Stay tuned and find out!

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.