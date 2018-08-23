Who is Kristen DiMera on Days of our Lives?

Kristen DiMera is one of the villains on Days of our Lives. While she has been on and off for nearly two decades, she is now making her grand return to Salem.

When Days of our Lives fans were first introduced to Kristen DiMera, Eileen Davidson played the role. It was 1993 and the storyline that brought her to Salem was gripping enough to keep her around until 1998 when she departed the show.

Since then, Kristen DiMera has been in and out of Salem for years. The longest break was for 14 years from 1998 to 2012. Eileen Davidson then resumed the role from 2012 to 2015, before returning briefly in 2017.

As Kristen DiMera returns to the show this time round, though, it isn’t Eileen Davidson playing her, with Stacy Haiduk taking on the role instead.

Stacy Haiduk appeared as Susan Banks earlier this week, a role Eileen Davidson also held while playing Kristen DiMera.

Eileen Davidson gave props to Stacy Haiduk on social media, telling her followers she knows she will be perfect for the roles.

Big congratulations to @StaceHaiduk debuting as Kristen/Susan on @nbcdays this week!!! Stacey is a fantastic actress and I’m sure she will SLAY!!!! 💋❤️🎉 — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) August 20, 2018

What Days of our Lives fans will make of the new Kristen DiMera remains to be seen, but it looks like Stacy will be great in the role.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.