Who plays Susan Banks on Days of our Lives?

Days of our Lives fans got a surprise when Susan Banks reappeared in Salem this week.

There is plenty of history behind Susan Banks and her connections to Salem and the DiMeras. The character was originated by Eileen Davidson, who at the time also played Kristen DiMera. That was back in 1996 and since then, a lot has changed.

Eileen Davidson held the role of Susan Banks from 1996 to 1998. She also returned to Days of our Lives in 2014 and remained in Salem until 2017.

In between Davidson’s stints, Brynn Thayer did a single appearance as Susan Banks in 2011. Eileen was not available at the time and the show needed someone for a single episode.

Now that Susan Banks has returned to Salem, she is played by an entirely new actress. Stacy Haiduk stepped into the role on Days of our Lives this week. It is unclear how long she will stick around, but it is a likely bet it will be long enough to stir up some trouble.

Fans may recognize her from roles she held on All My Children, The Young and the Restless, and Days of our Lives for a few episodes. Stacy Haiduk has several acting credits and given her experience, she should be able to hold down the duties required to play Susan Banks.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.