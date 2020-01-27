Who plays Lola on The Young and the Restless?

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) are headed for trouble on The Young and the Restless. The newlyweds continue to have issues thanks to Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Summer (Hunter King) always being around.

Spoilers for the CBS soap opera tease Kyle and Summer cross the line when they kiss. The duo is on a business trip when things turn personal. Lola is going to be furious when she learns that her hubby kissed Summer, regardless of who initiated the smooch.

As Kyle and Lola have romantic troubles, fans can’t help but want to learn more about the actress who plays Kyle’s wife.

Who plays Lola?

Sasha Calle is the talented young woman who plays Lola Rosales. She joined the cast of the CBS soap opera in 2018, so both the actress and character are still considered newbies to the daytime drama.

The brunette spent part of her childhood in Boston, Massachusetts. Sasha, along with the rest of her family, moved to Columbia for a couple of years when she was 10 years old. The family moved back to the United States in time for Sasha to attend high school in Hollywood, Florida.

Acting is not the only talent Sasha has. She is also a singer and songwriter who can play both the piano and guitar. Sasha chose to hone her skills at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy when she finished high school.

There is no question the actress who plays Lola is one talented lady. She is also extremely grateful for the opportunity to showcase those talents on Y&R. Sasha is continually expressing her appreciation for fans and her job on social media.

I just wanted to say hi, tell you all how grateful I am (again and forever!!) I feel incredibly lucky to have you all. To receive so much love, support and kindness. Overwhelming gratitude. x — Sasha Calle (@SashaCalle) December 12, 2018

Who is Lola on Y&R?

Lola is the younger sister of Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Arturo (Jason Canela). The Rosales family does not come from money. Lola has worked hard to become the culinary chef she is today.

When viewers were first introduced to Lola, she had her Cuban food truck, La Vida Lola. These days, Lola has traded in her food truck for the head chef job at Society.

La Vida Lola was the reason Lola met Kyle. She would park the truck outside of Jabot when she first arrived in Genoa City. Although at first, Lola had reservations about dating a wealthy guy, Kyle convinced her to give him a chance.

Team KOLA, @Michael_Mealor and I love you! This was so sweet. Thank you x @YandR_CBS pic.twitter.com/cy7owDV1us — Sasha Calle (@SashaCalle) December 5, 2019

The road to love has not been easy for Kyle and Lola. They dealt with infidelity, Lola needing a liver transplant, and Kyle’s fake marriage to Summer. In the end, Lola and Kyle’s love was unstoppable.

They got married last summer, but happiness has been short-lived. Theo wants Lola, and Summer wants Kyle back. The love triangle, or rather square, is heating up, and this time, Kola might not survive.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.