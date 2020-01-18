The Young and the Restless spoilers: Theo and Summer cause problems for Kyle and Lola, Phyllis moves in on Chance

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera tease relationships are about to get complicated. Choices are made and lines are crossed when people go after what they want regardless of the consequences.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) are dating. They haven’t been seeing each other long and are not extremely serious. Abby is smitten with Chance, though, and takes issue when Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) moves in on her man.

Phyllis does want Chance, but it may not be for romantic reasons. She is all about getting revenge on Abby. Phyllis could be making a play for Chance to anger her nemesis.

There is certainly a spark between Phyllis and Chance, more so than with him and Abby. Chance thinks Phyllis is asking him on a date this week, but is she or is she just toying with him?

Kyle (Michael Mealor) punches Theo (Tyler Johnson) after catching him talking to Lola (Sasha Calle) again. Even Mariah (Camryn Grimes) calls Theo out on having a thing for Kyle’s wife. Lola finally admits to her husband she knows Theo likes her and compares it to the way Summer (Hunter King) has a thing for Kyle.

Summer and Kyle hit the road for Jabot further complicating his marriage. Not only does it give Theo alone time with Lola, but it also gives Kyle and Summer a chance to cross the line.

After she reminds her ex-husband that she only wants him to be happy, they kiss. Kyle and Summer are drinking, alone in a hotel room when the moment happens. The fallout of the kiss has a lasting impact on Summer and Kyle’s friendship, as well as their working relationship.

Spoilers for next week tease Kyle confesses something to Jack (Peter Bergman). Does he admit to hitting his new cousin, or does he reveal the kiss with Summer? Whatever secret he spills, Jack is not going to be happy with his son.

Will Theo take advantage of Kyle being out of town to get closer to Lola? Probably. When news of Kyle and Summer’s kiss gets out, there is no doubt Theo will use the opportunity to gain Lola’s trust.

It is a week all about relationships getting complicated. Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of the daytime drama is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.