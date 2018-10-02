Where is Summer on The Young and the Restless?

No need to adjust your tv set fans of The Young and the Restless! Yes, that is Summer Newman on screen today, and no it’s not her usual portrayer, Hunter King. Your eyes do not deceive you.

Daytime Emmy Award winner King is taking a temporary hiatus from CBS’s highest-rated daytime drama, and Bayley Corman will step into Summer’s stilettos for the next three days.

The talented actress is taking a brief reprieve from her role as Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless in order to devote time to her prime-time role on Life In Pieces.

Because sneaky and slinky troublemaker Summer is embroiled in a hot and steamy storyline at the moment, a recast was absolutely necessary.

The talented and gorgeous Corman has a striking resemblance to the beautiful King, and assumes the high-profile role starting Tuesday, October 2. The recast is for three days only, and King will be back on our television screens before we know it.

King won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 2014 and again in 2015 for her role as troubled Summer on The Young and the Restless.

What can happen in just three days while Corman replaces King? Quite a lot, judging from the current red-hot plotline that revolves around Summer trying to seduce her mom’s boyfriend, ruin her mom’s happiness, and wondering if she still has a chance with her old boyfriend!

Adding to the drama is the fact that last week Summer spilled the horrible, earth-shattering news that her dad just slept with her mom. Wait, what?!

Yes, normally this news wouldn’t shock anyone, but these two have been divorced forever, and Nick (Joshua Morrow) is set to remarry Sharon (Sharon Case) any day now!

Let the games begin!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.