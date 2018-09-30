The Young and the Restless sneak peek: Shick has ‘An Event to Remember’

The Young and the Restless fans have been waiting almost 25 years for this epic moment. On Tuesday, October 2, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) embark on, “An Event to Remember,” and this time it will be forever. Or will it?

Something is very wrong between Nick and Sharon as they head to the altar once again, as Y&R fans know. Both lovebirds are keeping very big, very scandalous secrets from one another. And we have a shocking clip that shows just how big the debacle might be!

Just as everyone is gathering in their finest threads for the big event, there is a startling and tense moment that threatens to sidetrack the whole shebang.

As Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Nick are prepping, she confronts him with a whopper of a question; “Just curious, any unfinished business with those other women?” The poor groom looks startled but manages to give her a look!

Oh that sneaky Mariah, always looking out for Sharon. She’s spilled the whole nasty truth to her mom about how Nick and his ex, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) had revenge sex just days ago. Far from pitching a fit, the cool blonde, in her dressing gown, replies that they need to figure out what to do about this, um, “situation.”

Why so cool? Because Sharon knows she’s keeping a lie hidden that is just as big, if not bigger. The blushing bride to be is part of the posse that whacked J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and buried him under the daisies in Chancellor Park! The irony is that each was set to come clean in an uber-dramatic moment on the dance floor of her bachelorette party, but chaos ensued at the last minute.

Where does this leave Shick? Apparently, not in a happy place. Although Jack (Peter Bergman) congratulates Nick early on in the clip, telling him, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen you so happy,” things take a decidedly sour turn later on.

In the chapel there’s Victor (Eric Braeden) (who invited him?!) spouting, “I’m simply saying what everyone else is thinking, Nicholas was stood up by Sharon,” while Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) exchange distressed looks.

But wait, it gets worse! In the end, there is poor Nick looking like he just lost everything that ever mattered. What happens next? Tune in and find out!

In 1994, Morrow and Case debuted on the legendary CBS daytime drama, The Young and the Restless. Their spark was immediate and addictive, and loyal fans have followed their tribulations and triumphs for nearly a quarter of a century. These two have been through hell and back, but their love endured her marrying his father, and his repeated infidelities with ex-wife Phyllis.

Two years after their first appearance, Shick tied the knot for the first time, and this time around you’ll definitely want to sneak a glimpse at the gloriously beautiful trappings of Shick’s latest nuptials, including the flower-filled church, Sharon’s dress, Nick’s dimples, and of course the attendee’s glittery gowns and splendiferous suits.

All the drama leading up to Shick’s legendary, “An Event to Remember,” begins next week, and you do not want to miss a single minute of this spectacular shindig!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.