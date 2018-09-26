The Young and the Restless Wednesday spoilers: Shick prepare to spill their sordid secrets!

The Young and the Restless fans do not want to miss a single minute of Wednesday’s blockbuster episode full of surprising, funny, and barbed, twists and turns. The night before Schick’s wedding promises to be a lovely affair as friends and family gather to celebrate Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) eternal love…..Again.

But before the evening ends, Shick’s happiness is threatened by an enemy within Nick and Sharon’s guilty consciences! Will they or won’t they spill the dastardly secrets they’ve been keeping from one another?

The evening starts out nice enough. Over at the GCAC, the men gather at the club while the ladies mingle at the Dive Bar. Jack (Peter Bergman), Devon (Bryton James) and Neil (Kristoff St. John) are helping Nick to celebrate his last day of freedom with a special vintage and talk turns to whether or not Nick is turning into Victor (Eric Braeden)!

At the ladies’ gathering, the women look gorgeous but there’s a thorn amongst the roses — Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) desperately try to stop Sharon from her mission of telling Nick about J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murder.

Adding insult to injury, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) gives a speech about her mom teaching her the value of honesty!

As the evening moves along things get awkward as Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Summer (Hunter King) try to compliment Sharon but instead end up putting their hooves in their mouths!

Just in time to add another layer of rowdiness, Billy (Jason Thompson) pops up, drunk and looking to start something!

When he and Phyllis and Jack square off about the recent big intervention to get Billy to quit gambling it looks like the wheels are about to fall off the party. So much for a night of happy festivities!

But wait, there’s more! Silly Summer must get her two cents in, and asks Nick if he really wants to marry Sharon, after having a hot one-nighter with Phyllis!

In the end, Nick screws up his courage to tell Sharon the truth, and Sharon informs the Murder Posse girls that she can’t keep the secret from Nick any longer.

Those in the know watch in horror as Nick and Sharon come face to face! Will they or won’t they spill the beans before the wedding? Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.