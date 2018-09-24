The Young and the Restless speculation: Billy’s intervention costs Ashley her life?

This week on The Young and the Restless, the fallout from Billy’s (Jason Thompson) spectacular gambling intervention will be immediate and shocking, but not in the way that you think!

On Monday, the loose dynamite that is Billy Abbott is confronted by all those near and dear to him.

Of course, they only want him to stop the destructive downhill slide he’s on, but he doesn’t see it in those warm and fuzzy terms. Instead of helping, could these well-intentioned souls bring on a landslide of disaster that is worse than Billy throwing just his own life down the drain?

The last time Billy was on a bender, the bad boys he tangled with kidnapped Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and made her life a living hell until he coughed up the dough. Is it possible that this time around his shenanigans could place someone else in serious danger once again?

There is no doubt that someone is going to pay a steep price for Billy’s rowdy and unrestrained behavior. That’s just how it works on soaps!

Sure enough, after the failed intervention, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is shown crying inconsolably. Maybe she knows that the man she loves is beyond repair, and she’s played footsie with him for the last time?

It doesn’t help Philly’s relationship odds that Jack (Peter Bergman) is watching her from afar, wondering how best to console her. Won’t his life be a train wreck if he gets involved with her once more?

Then again, maybe Billy’s next victim will indeed be someone present at the intervention, but who doesn’t really have his best interests at heart? Like that handsome little six-pack schemer Kyle (Michael Mealor)!

You know what they say, be careful what you wish for! Kyle has a wishlist bigger than a hopeful 5-year-old standing in line at the mall to see Santa!

He’s the one who’s actually behind poor Billy’s downfall, and all because he wants to sit in the big boy chair at Jabot. It was Kyle who paid slinky minx Sinead (Lira Kellerman) to throw Billy off the wagon.

This exotic and dangerous gambling mama was only too happy to take his money in return for bringing Billy into a big gambling game where he got a taste of winning, and the notion that it could last forever.

But Billy’s euphoria was short-lived and since then, he’s involved another innocent party, the glorious Gloria (Judith Chapman). Yep, she’s now his accomplice as she followed his orders to move half a million of Jabot dollars into a fund that he’s quickly burning through making failed bets.

But what about Ashley (Eileen Davidson)? She and Kyle have the most to gain from Billy’s downfall. But ironically enough, she could end up the biggest loser in this sneaky backstabbing game.

Y&R fans know that the divine Ms. Davidson is about to depart the canvas. Will it be because of a fatal, tragic error on Billy’s part?

Stay tuned fans, Billy’s reckless behavior could lead to his sister’s permanent exit!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.