Eileen Davidson leaving The Young and the Restless — Here’s what we know

There’s about to be a huge hole left in The Young and the Restless’ diva department, as Daytime Emmy Award winner Eileen Davidson is on her final countdown to depart CBS’s highest-rated daytime drama.

Davidson’s exit has been in the works for a while now, and the beautiful and talented star has been keeping soap fans updated on her impending exit on social media. Each message is a bittersweet reminder of what we have cherished for so long, and what we are about to lose.

At the end of June Davidson tweeted to remind fans that her September departure was on the horizon.

Yes I am leaving my second home @YandR_CBS in September. I’ve been so blessed to be able to play Ashley Abbott and work with the amazing people on the show and have nothing but gratitude and love for all!!! Time for a little more control over my day to day! ❤️❤️💋 — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) June 27, 2018

Soap fans are a hardy lot, however, we believe in returns from the dead, returns from contract-induced comas, and returns from evil twins, so of course, her loyal fans looked on the bright side!

One hopeful viewer tweeted, “Time for the queen to return to RHOBH,” while another suggested, “Boooooo she needs to return to days.”

Of course, the former refers to her past seasons on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, while the latter refers to her stint on NBC’s sudser Days of our Lives. RHOBH may be a real possibility, seeing as how Davidson still has strong ties to RHOBH via her friendships with Erika Jayne as well as former DOOL star Lisa Rinna.

But the latter suggestion that Davidson should return to Days of our Lives doesn’t look promising. Soap veteran Stacy Haiduk recently assumed the roles that Eileen played on DOOL, including slithery snake Kristen DiMera and hysterical misfit Susan Banks.

Davidson clearly is moved by her impending departure as she’s also posted a series of touching videos to her Instagram, chronicling some of her last moments on the set and with her cast mates. Spoiler alert: you may need a tissue or two, just saying!

Davidson is a two-time Daytime Emmy Award winner, snagging the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2014 for her work on Days of our Lives and in 2018 for her role as Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.