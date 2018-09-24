Hunter King out on The Young and the Restless for three days: Find out who replaces her!

A huge set of stilettos needs to be filled on CBS’s highest-rated daytime drama as Hunter King is gone from The Young and the Restless.

The Daytime Emmy Award winner is taking an immediate, but thankfully for fans, temporary break.

The talented actress is taking a short hiatus from her role as Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless in order to devote time to her prime-time role on Life In Pieces. Because that slinky troublemaker Summer is embroiled in a hot and steamy storyline at the moment, a recast was absolutely necessary.

Bayley Corman, who bears a striking resemblance to the gorgeous King, takes over the role of Summer starting Monday, October 1. The recast is for three days only, and King will be back on our television screens on Thursday, October 4.

Corman has appeared on 2 Broke Girls, Modern Family, and Jane the Virgin. You can also catch her on the pilot episode of CW’s series, All American, which debuts Wednesday, October 10.

King won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 2014 and in 2015 for her role as Summer on The Young and the Restless.

What can happen in three days while Corman replaces King? A lot, judging from the current sizzling storyline in which Summer is trying to seduce her mom’s boyfriend while wondering if she still has a chance with her old boyfriend!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.