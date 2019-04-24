What happened to Valerie on General Hospital?

For General Hospital fans wondering what happened to Valerie on GH, we have the scoop!

Yesterday, some viewers were surprised to see a new Valerie onscreen, and that’s Paulina Bugembe who has taken over the role from Brytni Sarpy.

Beautiful and talented Bugembe made her debut as the new Valerie on General Hospital when PCPD detectives Valerie and Chase (Josh Swickard) arrived at Kelly’s for food.

Valerie briefly talked to Chase and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) before the pair exited to talk about Dawn of Day, and Molly (Haley Pullos) informed them about Kristina’s (Lexi Ainsworth) exit from the cult. Valerie is concerned for her friend and wants to find out what has happened to her.

Bugembe was picked to take over the role of Valerie when Brytni Sarpy left to join the cast of The Young and the Restless. Sarpy has since earned rave reviews as Elena. Valerie originally debuted in Port Charles in 2015 and made a splash as a mysterious figure with ties to the Spencer clan.

It remains to be seen how much Valerie will figure into future storylines but prior to Sarpy’s exit, things were heating up between Valerie and Kristina. Now that Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) and his crew are on the front burner, it’s possible that Valerie will feature prominently going forward into May Sweeps.

It’s no secret that speculation has it that Shiloh will become a May Sweeps murder mystery, and of course, Kristina will feature into the plot if that happens. By extension, Valerie may be tapped to help with an investigation, and of course, to comfort Kristina!

Paulina Bugembe is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin native. She is also a writer and director with nine short films under her belt. Prior to joining GH, the actress appeared on Scandal, The Good Place, For the People, and Love.

She had a stellar debut on General Hospital and we look forward to seeing more of Paulina Bugembe’s talent in the future!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.