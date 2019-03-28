General Hospital shocker: Valerie Spencer recast after Brytni Sarpy vacates role

28th March 2019 10:33 PM ET

General Hospital is full of surprises. Just this week, viewers learned that Lesley Webber (Denise Alexander) and Nora Buchanan (Hillary B. Smith) would be headed back to Port Charles. Now, it looks like another new face is headed to town.

Brytni Sarpy announced that she was leaving General Hospital just a few weeks ago. She booked a contract role on The Young and the Restless, leaving Valerie Spencer behind in Port Charles. The character was barely used, so the news of a recast came as quite a shocker to viewers.

Who will be playing Valerie Spencer?

The role of Valerie Spencer will now be filled by Paulina Bugembe. Back in 2015, the character was introduced to viewers, and for a while, she was heavily used.

Over the last few months, sightings of Valerie Spencer in Port Charles were scarce, and when she did appear, the storyline was confusing.

Is Valerie Spencer wanting to explore a relationship with Kristina Corinthos (Lexi Ainsworth)? This has been heavily speculated and the two even kissed at one point.

With Dawn of Day taking over Kristina’s life, it doesn’t look like skeptic Valerie has a shot at even rekindling their friendship anymore.

Why did General Hospital recast Valerie Spencer?

At this point, there is plenty of confusion among General Hospital fans. Valerie Spencer was barely used, and with so many storylines that need to be wrapped up, what is the point of hiring another actor?

With so much potential lost for storylines in the past, there are plenty of questions about how Valerie Spencer will be used now.

Will there actually be a storyline for Paulina Bugembe coming in, or will she be seen once and then put on the backburner?

An official air date for the new Valerie Spencer has not been specified, but it is expected that she will make her first appearance sometime in mid-April.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.