General Hospital spoilers: Denise Alexander returns as Lesley Webber

27th March 2019 11:47 AM ET

This is no April Fool’s joke General Hospital fans! On April 2, Denise Alexander returns to GH as Lesley Webber in celebration of the show’s 56th anniversary which occurs on April 1. That’s right, the legendary General Hospital made its debut way back in the last century, April 1, 1963, to be precise.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Lesley comes back to Port Charles in connection with Gail’s (the late Susan Brown) will. We learned of her passing this summer, and talk has been going around town about how her loved ones will commemorate her life.

Apparently, Gail specified that she wants her friends and family to gather as a sort of memorial. This event is being handled by lawyer Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Back in the day, Lesley was a huge fan favorite. The tragic but resilient heroine suffered the worst of soap calamities, but always bounced back and was a constant source of support for her daughter Laura (Genie Francis), who sure could use a shoulder right about now!

Femme fatale Laura is in the midst of a personal crisis, having just become mayor, and also discovering that her husband Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) was secretly locked up in an insane asylum. No doubt the ever-sensible Lesley will comfort Laura about this unfortunate turn of events.

Alexander debuted on GH in 1972 and Francis joined in 1977. Theirs was a turbulent but magical relationship and it will be a pleasure and a treat to see these two interact again. Through the years, both actresses have come and gone with Alexander last seen in 2017. Francis is currently on contract with General Hospital.

Of the four soaps currently airing, GH is the longest-running soap opera as well as the longest-running scripted television drama currently in production. Quite a feat of longevity!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.