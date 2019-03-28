General Hospital spoilers: Nora Buchanan called in to rescue Kevin Collins

28th March 2019 12:48 PM ET

General Hospital is bringing another familiar face back to Port Charles next week and throughout the month of April. Hillary B. Smith will be reprising her role of Nora Buchanan, the attorney from Llanview who was a huge part of the now-defunct One Life to Live.

Viewers last saw Nora Buchanan in Port Charles when she came to defend Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) in the custody battle with Lulu Falconeri (Emme Rylan). General Hospital viewers can expect to see her in several episodes throughout April, which will be a welcome change from the few episodes she was in back in 2017.

Who will Nora Buchanan be defending this time around?

While Valentin isn’t in any immediate trouble, Nora Buchanan may have to stick around for him when the truth about Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) comes to a head. She isn’t in Port Charles for him this time around though, it is Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) who needs her help now.

The people of Port Charles are dead set on Kevin paying for the crimes committed by Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) because he knew he was alive and didn’t notify authorities. With all of the recent damage done to the characters on General Hospital, Nora Buchanan may be the only one who can save him.

How long will Nora Buchanan stay on General Hospital?

Right now, she is scheduled to appear in a few episodes throughout April. Nora Buchanan will debut next week in order to defend Kevin against the charges brought against him by the Port Charles District Attorney, Margaux Dawson (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

There is no official exit date yet, but with the busy schedule Hillary B. Smith keeps, it isn’t likely that Nora Buchanan will stick around very long.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.