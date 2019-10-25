The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Phyllis is propositioned, Nick is haunted, and Jeffrey Vincent Parise debuts

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that a ton of action takes place as several new faces arrive in Genoa City, and Halloween is full of tricks and treats that no one could have seen coming.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has been at loose ends lately, not having a storyline to call her own. She’s been on the edge of the Adam (Mark Grossman) drama, and she toyed with Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) business ventures.

That could all be about to change in a major way as someone provides her with a proposition too good to refuse.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) continue to rustle the branches of their family tree and discover something they don’t like. Explosive show spoilers reveal that they must scramble to keep John Abbott’s (Jerry Douglas) reputation intact. What in the world could saintly John have done to tarnish his image?

Jack also discovers that he and Kyle (Michael Mealor) do not see eye to eye.

This year Halloween has a starring role on the CBS sudser. Poor Nick (Joshua Morrow) floats off to dreamland, where nightmares mingle with sugar plums. He finds out that his dream life without brother Adam is a dark and harsh reality.

What in the world haunts Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan)? Her past!

She must reckon with a painful event, but we bet that her knight in shining armor, Nick, will be there to help her through it.

Elsewhere, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is faced with a tough dilemma. She makes a choice, but it will not be without consequences.

Friday’s cliffhanger kicks off the month of November and you know what that means!

You want to tune in for the official start of November sweeps, which arrives with a beautiful bang as Jeffrey Vincent Parise debuts as dangerous stranger Simon Black.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.