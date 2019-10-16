The Young and the Restless: Should fans be excited or wary of Jack and Traci’s adventure?

I have high hopes for The Young and the Restless plot adventure Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) are undertaking. Will it be as creative and ground-breaking as the storyline involving Traci’s previous book? Will it be as engrossing and tempestuous as the previous plot involving the Abbott family past?

I have no reason to doubt the answer is yes on both counts. But, I admit that I’m concerned about the way the story is kicking off, with another mystery man from Dina’s (Marla Adams) past throwing shade on the family tree.

We’ve been down this road before. Not so long ago, the Abbott family was in turmoil wondering if Jack was or wasn’t a blood Abbott. With the discovery of each man Dina dated or crossed paths with in the past, Jack’s paternity came into question.

This week, Dina alluded to Stuart Brooks, leaving the siblings to wonder what in the world their connection was all about. Let’s hope it’s not about paternity, but something stunning and out of left field.

Speaking of which, Jack and Traci are writing a book, so naturally, some fans are hoping to see a re-do of the creative noir fantasy that Traci cooked up involving present-day characters.

As Traci typed, viewers saw the words come to life as a story within a story played out.

It would be delightful to see TPTB take that tack again. Especially if it means seeing John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) who left the canvas way too early.

Jack has made it clear he wants the family business, Jabot, to be at the center of the book, while Traci doesn’t want a whitewash of the family’s laundry.

This week, Jack got a call about Dina needing him at the memory care facility. Once there, they reminisced and she confused John with Stuart.

What do the writers have planned for fans? A repeat of a past plot? A wildly inventive storytelling technique?

I, for one, can’t wait to find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.