The Young and the Restless adds Jeffrey Vincent Parise to cast ahead of November sweeps

The Young and the Restless fans are in for a treat! A new character is heading to Genoa City, and the portrayer is none other than General Hospital vet, Jeffrey Vincent Parise. Get ready viewers; he is about to take the town by storm!

Right now, details about Jeffrey Vincent Parise’s character on The Young and the Restless, Simon Black, are scarce. He will be coming into town to handle some unfinished business with one of the residents of Genoa City.

The ominous description leaves a lot to the imagination, especially after what has been happening on the CBS soap.

Simon Black is dubbed as a charming and dangerous individual. This description is right up Jeffrey Vincent Parise’s alley given the character he played on General Hospital.

The Young and the Restless viewers may recognize him as Carlos Rivera, the dangerous man who was involved with sweet Sabrina Santiago (Teresa Castillo). He was involved with and worked for Julian Jerome (William deVry), who also ended up killing him in the end.

With another new character headed into town, The Young and the Restless viewers are wondering who Simon Black is coming to see. Could it be Adam (Mark Grossman)? After all, he was in Las Vegas for quite some time, and no real information has been revealed about that.

There is also the possibility he has connections to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), especially with the way that Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) got around.

There is a lot to look forward to with Jeffrey Vincent Parise joining The Young and the Restless! Simon Black is slated for a November 1 debut. That also happens to be a Friday, and perfect for the cliffhanger that leaves fans guessing.

He is slated to be a short-term character, appearing several times throughout the month.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.