The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Elena moves on, Summer discovers a secret, and Abby wants her mom

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that matrimonial bliss is at the threshold, siblings have each other’s backs, and a new beginning emerges. At the same time, a couple’s happiness is in jeopardy due to someone discovering a huge bombshell that’s better left alone.

The week kicks off with rice and wedding cake, or does it? The big event is about to unfold, with Kola’s wedding promising to be the event of the year.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Summer (Hunter King) could put a wrench in the proceedings when she discovers Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) secret. Will the scorned ex use this to her advantage? Don’t put anything past the hot blonde.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) is ready to move on and it may or may not be with her widowed roomie. Devon (Bryton James) would love nothing more than to be her guy but the career-minded gal has a lot on her plate at the moment.

A newbie arrives when Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) turns up like a bad penny. She has connections in town and is ready to rumble.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) can’t quit Sharon (Sharon Case). He really should cut his losses and move on, seeing as how his love rival is also in constant trouble with the law, meaning him.

At the same time that Nick (Joshua Morrow) needs defending, Victor (Eric Braeden) takes the initiative in a way no one saw coming.

For his part, Nick begins to have suspicions about Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Her mom and son are back in town, but she’s acting a bit sketchy for Nick’s liking. Look for Chelsea to get some news that could change everything.

Something makes Abby (Melissa Ordway) reach out to her mom. Between running a fledging new business, kindling a romance with a hot doctor, and feuding with Summer, this girl could use a break.

Poor Billy (Jason Thompson) could use a million breaks, with the spiral he’s on. Something is about to rock his world and he may never recover.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.