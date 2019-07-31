The Young and the Restless spoilers: Anna Grace Barlow cast as Zoe

The Young and the Restless will soon have a new face in town, thanks to the arrival of a mysterious young woman without much back story.

Anna Grace Barlow is joining the cast of Y&R as Zoe Hardisty. She is scheduled to debut on August 15 and has a link to a well-connected resident.

That’s about all we know, plus the fact she’s blonde, gorgeous, and looks imminently qualified to cause trouble!

Of course, the even odds are that she will be connected to Kyle (Michael Mealor). He’s trying to convince his fiancé that while he was no choir boy in the past, he is still marriage material. We’ll see.

Something will probably blow up to jeopardize the wedding, but will it be in the form of Zoe?

There are other possibilities given that Barlow has singing credits on her resume. Could she be one of Devon’s (Bryton James) clients? Or maybe take over for Ana (Loren Lott) who has left the show?

Then again there is Adam (Mark Grossman) and the lost Vegas years. She could be one of Spider’s former shady sidekicks and wants to collect on a gambling debt.

Then again, her appearance could be very innocent and non-dramatic. Maybe she is one of Lola’s bridesmaids. Lola is as vanilla as it gets.

The possibilities are endless. Until we learn more about Zoe, here is a little more information about Anna.

She was born in Alabama and her Y&R gig marks her first foray into soaps.

Barlow’s credits include Scream Queens, Major Crimes, The Fosters, Bones, and Castle.

Her soundtrack credits include Summer Forever and Bones.

Who do you think Zoe will know in town, and will her arrival cause waves, consternation, or joy?

Let us know what you think about the new character of Zoe!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.