The Young and the Restless spoilers: Loren Lott out as Ana Hamilton

The Young and the Restless fans were treated to a bit of news from actress Loren Lott about her status on the iconic CBS daytime drama, and apparently, her run in Genoa City has come to an end.

Loren Lott, who plays Ana Hamilton, shared the subtweet, “A whole mood,” directed at an official Y&R account post with the quote, “It’s not a goodbye…it’s a see you later.”

Next, Lott shared some tweets from fans not entirely pleased about the news. Later, she shared a video of her last day on the set.

What we do know about Ana’s storyline is that the singer has announced that her father is in the hospital and she needs to leave Genoa City to see him.

Will Y&R fans ever see Ana again? The character was filled loose ends, and never really had a storyline to call her own. She is Devon’s (Bryton James) sister, but these two always seemed to be at loggerheads. Ana wanted to do things her own way at his music company, and he was always chastising her for not consulting him.

Her father, Jett (Gilbert Glenn Brown) came into the picture, but that plot also went nowhere. He was a has-been singer who got another shot at glory thanks to Devon. His health was on the precipice, and now, he’s not doing so well.

Jett’s entrance did bring Elena (Brytni Sarpy) into the picture, however. She was Jett’s caretaker but apparently, she’s moved on. Elena is putting down roots in Genoa City, pursuing her career and taking up with Devon. Unlike Ana’s, this storyline has traction, with the young widower needing to move on, and Elena providing the perfect reason.

