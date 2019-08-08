Is Delia alive on The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless fans are used to seeing back from the dead scenarios, so could Delia be alive? She was the adorable little girl accidentally run over years ago by Adam (Mark Grossman).

Her dad seems to think so. For weeks, Billy (Jason Thompson) has been tormented by eerie events that have resulted in nightmares, night sweats, and the general conviction that his daughter is somehow communicating to him from the great beyond.

Is it a coincidence that this all started after Adam’s return from the dead? Some fans think there is a definite connection.

Billy has found the girl’s doll and witnessed the word daddy written on a table as well as the words Adam and Cordelia written on the wall.

His latest episode found him talking to the air, presumably thinking that Delia was there or could hear him from wherever she is. “Delia it’s Daddy, just tell me what you need me to do,” he said. Then, he fell asleep and dreamed of the girl needing his help.

When he wakes up there are more words on the wall, “Stop Adam Now,” to which he responds, “Message received, Delia. Loud and clear.”

Yikes, what in the world is going on here? There are several possible scenarios. First, Delia could be alive. But if so, why wouldn’t she just show herself? Is Delia a ghost communicating with Billy? If you believe in the after-life this is plausible.

Then again, someone may be gaslighting Billy. It could be Adam or it could be his partner in crime, Chance Chancellor. Rumor has it that Chance will reappear on Y&R soon, and his name is being dropped like crazy.

Then again, Billy may be having a breakdown, brought on by the sight of Delia’s killer flaunting himself around Genoa City. No doubt the sight of Adam has brought back horrible memories of a traumatic event that Billy would rather avoid.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.