The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Devon loses it, Nick drops a bombshell, and Jill steps up

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that things don’t quite go as planned for several characters. One bad boy comes very close to getting his comeuppance while a good guy could have a fall from grace. Who wins and who loses in Genoa City? Let’s not waste another minute dishing all of the soapy dirt that’s fit to print!

The Newman family has pulled off a major deception that won’t be easy to keep under wraps. Did anyone believe that the great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) could be dead? The Mustache will never die!

As more people become aware of his earthly presence, the chickens come home to roost and the consequences are anything but divine.

Amid the current turmoil, Nick (Joshua Morrow) will make a stunning announcement that no one saw coming. How can it top deathly deception? It can and it does, and you do not want to miss the reactions of those who hear what he has to say.

That’s Jill (Jess Walton) large and in charge next week. In the wake of Devon’s (Bryton James) jaw-dropping, world-rocking news about his faux inheritance, she steps up and attempts to reveal the truth as she knows it.

Was she in on a major con all along? It falls to her to fix the mess that has befallen the young billionaire, and it will take a lot of shoveling to get to the bottom of this confusing conundrum.

In the meantime, Devon’s heart and soul gets a double dose of reality. He must deal with the prospect of becoming a pauper but he’s also facing, literally, a dangerous specter in his midst.

Who is Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan)? As the week winds down viewers will get a clue as to this lady lawyer’s real agenda—is it as ugly as she is pretty?

What do you think of Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci’s (Beth Maitland) stunning new venture—will it bring up shocking ghosts from the past?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.