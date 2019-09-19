The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mishael Morgan is back onscreen and in Devon’s face

The Young and the Restless fans have been clamoring for a fan fave to return to the canvas, and in a roundabout way, that wish appears to have come true.

At the end of Wednesday’s Y&R episode, a gobsmacked Devon (Bryton James) opens his penthouse door and is stunned to find a woman who could be his late wife Hilary’s twin. The woman in the scene is most definitely the one and only Mishael Morgan. Who in the world is the character she’s inhabiting?

The rumor mill has been churning that Morgan was all but guaranteed to return to the soap that made her a household name, but if wishes were horses, beggars would fly!

Hold your horses fans, it looks like Mishael Morgan is indeed back, after departing in 2018. At the time, Hilary was declared dead, a casualty of his sister’s Lily’s (Christel Khalil) distracted driving. That set off a whole mess of a plot in which Devon wished revenge on Lily, she went to jail, her marriage crumbled, and her relationship with Devon took a nosedive.

Earlier this year, fans saw ghost Hilary when she appeared to a very troubled and still grieving Devon.

Who Morgan is portraying has not been detailed, nor have any indications about the character’s agenda been revealed.

Is she a twin, a look-alike, or someone who got plastic surgery to look like Hilary? The possibilities are endless.

The scenarios should be especially scintillating now that not only is Mishael Morgan returning, but so is Christel Khalil.

No doubt everyone will be stunned by the sudden presence of someone so familiar, none more so than Devon.

Is it possible she has something to do with the sticky situation involving Devon’s inheritance? Anything is possible—maybe she’s a lawyer or even a disgruntled party entitled to a piece of the pie!

What do you think about this latest turn of soapy events?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.