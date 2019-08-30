The Young and the Restless spoiler: Is Devon leaving Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless fans have got to be wondering about Devon’s fate now that he’s been put on notice. In case you missed it, he just received a mysterious letter informing him his entire fortune could be at stake.

Would he stick around Genoa City if he went from the penthouse to the poorhouse?

That would be a huge adjustment, and there have been signs and hints that his relationship with Elena (Brytni Sarpy) could be in danger. Without funds and a romance, what is there to keep an eligible bachelor like him in town?

Devon (Bryton James) inherited his grandmother Katherine Chancellor’s billions upon her death. Everyone was shocked, especially Devon, who did not have a long history being a Chancellor.

Since that time, his life has seen its share of ups and downs. In his personal life, he lost his wife in an accident in which his sister was behind the wheel. The fallout within the family lasted a long time, and it’s only recently that he’s begun to move on with Elena.

But Elena and Nate (Sean Dominic) have been paired onscreen more than they need to be. This pairing led to speculation that Delena could hit a roadblock before they launch.

Professionally, Devon has never really become a huge player like Victor (Eric Braeden) or Jack (Peter Bergman). He’s had companies here and there but has mostly done his own thing, content to follow his whims rather than make a splashy impact in the business world.

He seemed curious but not overwhelmed when the letter arrived informing him that he will need to speak to lawyers regarding discrepancies in his grandmother’s will.

Does this mysterious twist signal a reversal of fortune for Devon? And if so, what could it mean for the character who hasn’t had a significant storyline for a while now?

