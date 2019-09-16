The Young and the Restless spoilers: Christel Khalil returns as Lily?

The Young and the Restless fans can expect a visit from Lily (Christel Khalil) soon if a clue posted by one of her co-stars is an indication.

Daniel Goddard (Cane Ashby) let the cat out of the bag by tweeting a video of the CBS soap’s parking lot where a parking space has Christel’s name on it.

The star is coming back to Genoa City, but there are no deets from the show as to how long she’ll be back, when, or for what reason.

Viewers last saw Lily in June and she’s made it clear that she and Cane are over and out as a couple. They do share kids though, so maybe she has a change of heart?

A re-coupling would make sense since his fauxmance with Traci (Beth Maitland) went nowhere and appears to be a distant memory. That storyline caused all sorts of tension among fans, who either loved or hated the inventive plot.

There has been a recent influx of fan faves including Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart), so perhaps Lily will join the crew of characters who return for good.

Back in the day, she and Kevin had a wild past full of shenanigans, could she stir up some trouble in their relationship?

Then again, her brother Devon (Bryton James) has trouble looming on the horizon with his inheritance seemingly at risk.

It could be that Lily returns to help him sort the money mess out thereby redeeming herself for her part in his late wife’s demise.

It will be interesting to see how Lily comports herself this time around. Has she left her glamazon ways behind for a more fulfilling life helping the less fortunate?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Sign up now for your The Young and the Restless news alerts!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.