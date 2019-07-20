The Young and the Restless: Trane has turned daytime upside down

It’s been a while since a storyline has stirred up the level of passion that Trane has on The Young and the Restless. Love it or hate it, everyone seems to have an opinion based on the level of online commentary it generates. Each new scene sends fans flocking to voice their opinion of the latest development.

The online conversation is predictable — some fans are in favor of the May-December romance, some are not. Also predictable is the anonymous venom some spew when things don’t go their way.

That’s human nature. This isn’t about how we should behave when life, or soaps, don’t turn out the way we want. Everyone should have their opinion and we can all agree to disagree. With decency and civility of course.

What stands out for me about Trane isn’t whether or not two characters should be together based on their looks, ages, or past history. Think what you want about that based on your own proclivities.

What strikes me is that Trane has done the near impossible. We soap fans complain that soaps constantly recycle oldy, moldy plots, too often dragging them out forever. Trane is neither.

No matter what you think of the plot, like it or hate it, Trane is refreshingly original and inspired. Think about it, when is the last time you saw a soap in black and white? Throwback is the new contemporary!

The writers deserve kudos for taking a natural plot point, Traci (Beth Maitland) being an author, and turning it into a wildly imaginative storytelling device. Literally.

Traci has played out in her mind what comes naturally, incorporating her own feelings toward Cane (Daniel Goddard) into a vintage noir story. It’s been a safe way for her to channel her feelings.

Despite what you think of the current story, you have to admit it’s not a retread, nor is it being dragged out. Traci’s book is done, written in record time.

We know what happened to Velma and Flynn.

Do you think you know what’s about to happen to Traci and Cane?

If this story goes the way it has been, we may be in for the surprise of our lives. Isn’t that why we watch soaps? Sitting on the edge of your seat, cursing or congratulating, but in the end, you can’t complain that the story hasn’t been unexpected, or that you haven’t been pulled in because social media says otherwise.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.