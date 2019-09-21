The Young and the Restless week ahead: Victoria takes the fall, Sharon offers herself to Adam, and Devon is way too calm

The Young and the Restless video spoiler for the upcoming week reveals that a boatload of angsty drama is in store as an innocent is nabbed for a crime that hasn’t been committed and a generous soul offers to save said innocent by bartering with her body. What else would Sharon do in desperate times, think clearly?!

At the same time a fan fave has returned but the climatic Friday cliffhanger scene was anything but what was expected. Will next week bring the fireworks and gasps? Let’s find out!

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) was the last to know about Victor’s (Eric Braeden) untimely death, but the first to get arrested! It happens in front of a gobsmacked Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) who may be hiding the secret of the century. Will they allow Vic to go to jail for a crime they know she didn’t commit?

They may not have to because good girl Sharon (Sharon Case) is willing to sacrifice her health, happiness, and sanity for Victoria. How? By offering up herself, mind, body, and soul to Adam (Mark Grossman) in exchange for helping his sister.

Devon continues to be bedeviled by Amanda (Mishael Morgan) who looks exactly like his late wife, Hilary. For someone who could be seeing a ghost, or a supreme con artist, Devon is taking it very well. Remember when he was fainting and having panic attacks not so long ago at the mere mention of Hilary or the sight of her blouses?

Well, here she is, in his face, and he’s cool as a cucumber, simply asking who are you rather than having a bad case of the heebie-jeebies.

Shouldn’t he be showing a bit more enthusiasm, not to mention alarm?

What did you think of Morgan’s return as Amanda, thumbs up or thumbs down?

Sign up now for your The Young and the Restless news alerts!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.