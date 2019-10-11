The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Cane finds trouble, Amanda finds a man, and Billy and Victor tangle

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that a very unexpected twist that fans may not have seen coming pops up, while not surprising is how a certain someone acts proving that leopards can’t change their spots.

Who is on the hot seat and who is sitting pretty? Let’s find out!

Cane (Daniel Goddard) was the big winner when Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) came to town, or so it appeared. According to Amanda, he is a huge beneficiary of Katherine’s will, an omission that she is in town to correct.

The truth barely had a chance to sink in, however, since Amanda’s resemblance was all anyone could talk about. Yet somehow talk eventually turned to Cane and his sudden good fortune. As well as Devon’s (Bryton James) big loss.

If Cane thought he was in the money, he might want to think again. He may be in the weeds.

Next week, he will find himself in a very unwelcome situation.

In the meantime, two players in this plot get much closer. What in the world brings Amanda and Nate (Sean Dominic) together?

Elsewhere, Victor (Eric Braeden) is up to his old tricks. Billy Boy (Jason Thompson) is not amused as Victor has more than a few questions for him.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has a lot to lose but even more to gain. Never count out a woman scorned, and Red has been scorned to the moon and back. She will find it necessary to pull some more deceitful tricks out of her bag, but is her credulity running on empty?

What did you think of Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) mad knifing skills? Lola (Sasha Calle) isn’t the only one in Genoa City who knows how to handle a sharp blade.

Should Victor be worried about simmering anger on her part?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.