Is Hilary back on The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless fans who haven’t tuned in for a few days are to be forgiven if they think they’re seeing a ghost. Is Hilary back on Y&R has been a familiar refrain ever since Mishael Morgan returned.

No one was more stunned than Devon (Bryton James) when he opened his door expecting to see a lawyer, and instead, came face to face with a Hilary-look alike.

After months of rumors that Morgan was coming back to the show, fans got their wish, but that doesn’t explain who she is portraying!

According to the character, she is Amanda Sinclair, an attorney hired to get to the bottom of discrepancies in Katherine’s will.

She looks exactly like Hilary, and everyone who sees her thinks they’re seeing a ghost. This irks Amanda to no end, but what did she expect? There’s no way of knowing just yet who exactly Morgan is portraying as back from the dead comebacks are a staple on soaps. Hilary died after being involved in a car crash.

Who’s to say this isn’t Hilary 2.0? If it is, she has a lot of nerve trying to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes. Then again, it could be Hilary in the flesh, but with amnesia.

So far no one wants to have anything to do with Amanda, thinking she is up to no good no matter who she is.

Yet, she has information that is making her popular in a weird sort of way despite her visage. What intel does she have that is making her a topic of conversation? Everyone wants to know Chance’s whereabouts.

She claims not to know, but is she lying through her teeth about that as well as about who she is?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.