The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Phyllis questions Amanda, Victor uncovers the truth, and Cane finds trouble

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that all of the intrigues of the past days come to a boil as your favorite characters find themselves in sticky situations they may not be able to extricate themselves from. Who wins, who loses, and who isn’t even in the game? Let’s find out!

Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) has shocked and amazed Devon (Bryton James) and his loved ones. She will not be prepared for Hurricane Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to blow her way and ruffle her feathers.

Red wants answers, and she wants them now! Will Amanda be able to go toe to toe with the formidable force of nature, or has she met her match? It’s a battle of wits you don’t want to miss!

Meanwhile, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will stumble upon a jaw-dropping bombshell that threatens to change the trajectory of several lives.

He won’t be prepared for this truth bomb, and what he does next may surprise you. Of course, he has a way of surprising people, like his miraculous back-from-the-dead stunt.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) was the victim of Victor’s ruse, but that has all changed. She will be in the cat-bird seat next week, and she has no intention of caving.

While Victoria is pleased with herself, not everyone will be pleased with the hard-line stance she takes. Is she justified with the approach she takes on this crucial matter?

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) discovers what being in trouble feels like. He will long for the days when Lily (Christel Khalil) was there to comfort him and help him out of his messes. Is it possible that she arrives in the nick of time to save his bacon?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.