The Young and the Restless: Fun facts about Christel Khalil

The Young and the Restless faithful are in a lather anticipating the return of one of the soap’s most beloved characters, Lily (Christel Khalil).

Last week, Daniel Goddard (Cane Ashby) let loose with a wild clue that seems to suggest the inevitability that Lily will soon be back gracing the Genoa City haunts.

In case you missed it, Goddard shared a video of the show’s parking lot, with one of the spots sporting Khalil’s name.

Since no further clues are forthcoming about her rendezvous, let’s satisfy our curiosity by taking a look at Christel’s life outside of Y&R.

The lovely and talented Christel Adnana Mina Khalil was born in November 1987, making her 31-years young. She currently resides in L.A. where Y&R tapes.

In 2012, Khalil won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.

In the summer of 2018, the actress informed fans that she was moving to recurring, a move motivated by wanting to have more independence in both her personal and professional life.

Her credits include Dragon Fury, White Like the Moon, Matilda, That’s So Raven, Malcolm in the Middle, and Interview With the Assassin. In 2012, Khalil had a star turn in musician Johnny Britt’s video for his single, Beautiful Queen.

Khalil and her onscreen brother, Bryton James have a strong connection off-screen. Both acted together as youngsters and formed a very close bond that remains to this day.

She has remained friends with Mishael Morgan who coincidently is back on Y&R as well.

Could there possibly be a storyline involving the new character Amanda who looks exactly like the late Hilary and Lily? Given the history between these two, the writers could have a ball concocting a wildly unexpected storyline.

You know what they say, truth is stranger than fiction, so be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.