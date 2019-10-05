The Young and the Restless: Did the Newman’s go too far faking Victor’s death to trap Adam?

The Newman family is in the hot seat on The Young and the Restless after faking Victor’s (Eric Braeden) death. Did they go too far to trap Adam (Mark Grossman)?

Genoa City residents mourned the loss of the ruthless businessman, only to learn it was all a hoax. People are furious with the Newman’s for going to such lengths, especially since Victor ended up letting Adam skip town instead of turning him over to the authorizes.

The fallout of the lie will have long-lasting effects on several of those close to the Newman family. Relationships are being tested, as those directly involved in the fakery have to face the consequences for their actions.

Here's an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at this week's #YR! You do not want to miss the showdown between Victor and Adam, so make sure to tune in! pic.twitter.com/JEsp0ldRYM — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 29, 2019

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are at the top of the relationships that might not make it. The lie directly impacted her and Adam’s son Connor (Judah Mackey), who is now acting out thanks to the choices the adults in his life made.

Summer (Hunter King) is hurt and angry with her father as well. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is on the warpath on behalf of her daughter, who feels left out by the family.

Sharon (Sharon Case) is not surprised by the Newman clan’s actions. However, she is not happy with the effect it is having on her daughter, Faith. The girl is at boarding school, but she refuses to speak to Nick.

Ray (Jordi Vilasuso) had words with Paul (Doug Davidson), who was privy to the lie. Paul conducted a false police investigation that did not go over well with his colleague.

Victoria has been left dealing with how the lie impacted Newman Enterprises. Even though she managed to salvage a contract, several others were lost. Repercussions from his fake death prompted Victor to take back control of the company. The action will profoundly affect his relationship with his daughter.

Those are only a few examples of how the lie is having a ripple effect throughout Genoa City. Understandably, the family wanted to get Adam for tampering with Victor’s medication. There is no shame in wanting Adam to pay for his actions.

Faking Victor’s death was extreme. People grieved over the businessman, friend, grandfather, and mentor. The Newman’s knew Adam messed with the medication. There could have been another plan that didn’t involve the entire city thinking Victor was dead.

It was dramatic, but the fallout is going to make for some exciting storylines. Do you think the Newman’s crossed the line?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.