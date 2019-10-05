Is Adam leaving The Young and the Restless?

Have The Young and the Restless fans seen the last of Adam aka Spider Newman?

Mark Grossman has done an admirable job playing what he’s been given. Too often, Adam has been kept from three-dimensionality. He’s almost always angry, scowling and pouting about not being a part of the family. His latest way of showing affection for the Newmans was by almost killing his dad with a lethal dose of drugs.

No wonder they don’t like him much!

Adam is now gone from Genoa City, bidding his dad adieu after catching him very much alive and playing chess, hidden at the ranch. Poor, poor Adam. He didn’t kill Victor (Eric Braeden) after all, but it was impossible to know if he was sad, mad, or glad. This character really needs a bit of fleshing out if he is to return and expect viewers to invest in him. Hopefully, this happens.

For his part, Victor asked Adam to stick around, showing that a father’s love knows no bounds. Adam said sayonara instead and spoilers reveal that he ditched town to go back to Vegas where he is once again gambling under the name Spider. Oh, what a tangled web we weave when once we practice to deceive!

Has Adam left town for good? Maybe the better question is, should he? Spoilers reveal that in the coming days Adam will be located, but it’s far from clear what his residency status will be. Will whoever locates him drag him back to face the Newman family wrath, or will we simply end up finding out more about his shady connection to Chance and Devon’s lost inheritance?

Could it be that Adam was the mastermind behind not just Victor’s fake death, but also Devon’s fake wealth?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.