The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Adam returns, Mia’s world implodes, and Phyllis plays dirty

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap reveal that a long lost son returns, a family is torn apart by bombshell lies, and a new hunk stirs the pot in Genoa City.

Adam Newman finally reappears, and the emotional fallout and sensational consequences are epic! Fans have been waiting with bated breath for Mark Grossman to debut as the irascible Newman spawn, and Monday is the big day!

It will be a suspenseful Friday cliffhanger prior as Sharon (Sharon Case) turns up at the place Adam, oops, I mean Spider, said he would be. Before catching her first glimpse of the arachnid, Sharon spies a pic of his son Christian that he has in his possession. No doubt this is a major clue of the stunning battle that lies ahead for custody of the boy.

That can only mean that Sharon will once again be caught up in a three-way between herself, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam. Should Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) start packing his bags now?

Speaking of Rey and his uber-bad personal choices and moral decisions, the Rosales family is falling apart faster than the speed of light. Now that Lola knows the truth about Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) being her attacker, the family faces a huge confrontation with a powerful authority figure next week over lies and innuendo.

Hunky Theo Vanderway (Tyler Johnson) could be just the guy to get Summer (Hunter King) over Kyle (Michael Mealor). The only problem is, he’s Kyle’s buddy, so while sparks fly, it’s not in the direction intended!

With Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) hovering and lonely, could she be an easy target for Theo? Then again, spoilers reveal that she could be angling to hook up with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to take down Jack (Peter Bergman)!

Who in the world has a thing against saucy Mariah (Camryn Grimes)? The answer will shock you!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.