The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Xander finds out the truth about Beth

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have been waiting for what seems like an eternity for Hope (Annika Noelle) to get her baby back. This week, we are one step closer to the truth being revealed.

As Hope’s marriage to Liam (Scott Clifton) falls apart, there are so many things adding to their pain. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers revealed that the truth about Beth would come out this summer, but that could still be weeks away.

Who is going to tell Hope that her baby is alive? At this point, Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Flo (Katrina Bowden) have let their secret get out. They were supposed to keep what Reese (Wayne Brady) did between them only, but that didn’t last long.

Shauna (Denise Richards) already knows, and this week, Xander (Adain Bradley) will also find out. That will be four people who know the real truth. Flo is allegedly Phoebe’s birth mother, and all of Los Angeles knows that.

Finding out that Flo is the daughter of Storm Logan (formerly William deVry) was shocking, and now, she is deeper into this mess than she ever imagined. Her old romance with Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is heating up, and with the truth still being kept hidden, she risks the chance of losing him when everything comes crashing down.

This storyline will likely play out for the next several weeks. The damage has already been done, and things that have happened cannot be changed.

It will not only affect Hope and Liam but all of those who have been touched by this storyline one way or another.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.