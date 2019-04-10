The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Flo belongs to Storm Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful has a lot invested in the who is Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) daddy storyline. When she arrived in Los Angeles to help Reese (Wayne Brady) with the baby swap, it was unclear how she would fit in.

Fast forward several weeks and The Bold and the Beautiful viewers are waiting on pins and needles to find out who slept with Shauna (Denise Richards) to help conceive Flo. It looked like Bill (Don Diamont) was going to be the one but that is no longer the case.

Storm Logan is Flo’s father

A blast from the past is about to blow through Los Angeles with the latest revelations. Bill was able to see who Flo’s father was as The Bold and the Beautiful went off the air. Spoilers reveal that Storm Logan (last played by William deVry) will be named as the father of Flo and the man that Shauna bedded in Las Vegas all those years ago.

Of course, Storm Logan is dead. He has been dead for several years and now, he has a long lost love child. Katie (Heather Tom) has his heart beating inside of her. He was the only male Logan child and his sisters still remain incredibly close.

Flo’s secret will come out

It is only a matter of time before Hope (Annika Noelle) learns the truth about Phoebe being her child. Currently, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is off in Paris with her daughters while the actress is on maternity leave.

Now that Flo has been revealed to be a Logan, the baby swap is going to be a tough pill to swallow. Hope is her first cousin and Donna (Jennifer Gareis), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Katie are her aunts.

The irony that her family is who she betrayed is not lost on The Bold and the Beautiful viewers. Many are anxious for Hope to get her baby back and have the show move onto another storyline.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.