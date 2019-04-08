The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Flo’s life begins to unravel in more ways than one

The Bold and the Beautiful has a lot coming up with the Flo (Katrina Bowden) and Hope (Annika Noelle) storyline unfolding. Shauna (Denise Richards) blew into Los Angeles after talking to her daughter about the identity of her father.

Things are going to get more twisted before everything comes crashing down.

Viewers have been anxiously awaiting the reveal that Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby Phoebe is actually the baby that Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) believe is dead. Beth is alive and well, and there is a whole fan base waiting for the little girl to be reunited with her mom.

Who is Flo’s dad?

Initially, it appeared that The Bold and the Beautiful writers were going to lean toward Eric (John McCook) being Flo’s dad because of her connection to Quinn (Rena Sofer). As it turns out, that is no longer the case. This week, it will be revealed that it is possible that Bill (Don Diamont) could be her father, further complicating the relationship she has with Wyatt (Darin Brooks).

Back in Vegas, Wyatt and Flo were in love and planning a life together. If Bill is her dad, that makes them half-siblings. The ick factor isn’t lost on some viewers, who have repeatedly pointed out that this would be a bad way to go.

There are also some The Bold and the Beautiful viewers who believe that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) would be a contender as well. His name has not been mentioned, but that would make for an interesting dynamic being that Steffy would be her sister and Hope would be her step-sister. The bonus is that the ick factor isn’t as heavy with this scenario.

When will Hope get Beth back?

Currently, Steffy is out of town while the actress takes maternity leave after welcoming her first child. With the story starting to unravel, the truth will be revealed sooner rather than later.

Flo is ready to rid her mind of this terrible secret and when Shauna finds out that her daughter is the one who gave Steffy the baby to adopt, things definitely prove to be interesting. How could she not know something like that?

Things are moving along, especially with May sweeps on the horizon. As everything comes crashing down, all of the families in Los Angeles will be affected by the actions that took place that night in the hospital when Reese (Wayne Brady) was left unsupervised.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.