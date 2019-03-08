The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood gives birth to a boy!

Congratulations are in order for The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, who has become a mother for the first time, giving birth to a healthy baby boy!

According to People Magazine, the actress who plays Steffy Forrester gave birth to her son on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Wood and her husband, Elan Ruspoli, named their beautiful baby Rise Harlen Ruspoli. Rise weighed in at a healthy 7 lbs., 13 oz., and measured nearly 22 inches.

Wood told the magazine that they chose the name Rise, “because to us Rise means growth, the simplicity of moving forward,” and she looks forward to Rise being, “an uplifting force toward positive change and a better world.”

Wood regularly shared her pregnancy excitement with fans on social media, previously revealing on Instagram that she was expecting a boy.

Wood’s castmates threw a shower for her back in December. The happy event was a Dolce & Gabbana themed baby shower attended by Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Jennifer Gareis (Donna), Heather Tom (Katie), Scott Clifton (Liam), Annika Noelle (Hope), Ashley Jones (Bridget), Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and Kelly Kruger (Eva) among others.

Wood has had plenty of baby practice on B&B, with Steffy first giving birth to a child with Liam and then adopting a daughter a short time later. Of course, the plot is ripe with intrigue and drama as she has no idea that Baby Phoebe is really Baby Beth!

Baby Beth is the child of Liam and Hope who mistakenly believes that the child was stillborn. Instead, an evil doctor sold the very much alive baby to Steffy for a few hundred thousand dollars.

This soapalicious plot is definitely on the front burner, and this week Liam, Wyatt, and Hope all discovered that the baby’s supposed biological mother is staying in town permanently. Won’t Steffy be surprised!

