The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Flo cracks, Wyatt is torn, Steffy becomes a baby food mogul?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that there’s some deliciously demented torment rising up in L.A. as a certain Vegas casino dealer relocates and kindles old acquaintances.

But wait, there’s more! This lovely hot to trot gal is about to get a visit from her mom, who also wants to call Cali home.

Isn’t it a small world? Who knew that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Flo (Katrina Bowden) were high school sweethearts back in the day! Of course, this means that Quinn (Rena Sofer) may know her also, as well as her mother Shauna, soon to played by Denise Richards.

The possibility that Quinn and Shauna have a twisted history is just too much soap-tastic excitement to wait for!

But I digress. In the meantime, naïve Wyatt thinks that everyone, including his girlfriend Sally (Courtney Hope), will be as happy to see Flo as he is. Uh oh. I smell a love triangle brewing on the back burner!

Meanwhile, Flo better get with the flow, if you know what I mean. She’s so guilty about keeping Hope’s baby from her that she’s ready to explode at any moment.

Speaking of which, her kinda partner in crime, Zoe (Kiara Barnes) is front and center as well. Sparks fly when she and Xander (Adain Bradley) put some of their troubles behind them and act like the sexy, beautiful and talented twenty-something couple that they are!

Will Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) take their cue from them and throw caution to the wind?

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) continue to grow closer with Hope’s (Annika Noelle) help. This baby switch gets crazier by the day, with homemaker Steffy (not) now making her own baby food! Really?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS.