The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Denise Richards lands contract role — Who will she play?

The Bold and the Beautiful is smack dab in the middle of a baby swap storyline. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has Hope’s (Annika Noelle) baby, and Reese (Wayne Brady) and Florence (Katrina Bowden) will be in big trouble when the truth comes out.

There was speculation that Zoe (Kiara Barnes) would spill the beans. She even went so far as to go to Steffy’s house with the information but decided against telling the truth once she saw the baby in her new home.

While Reese and Flo may have bought themselves some time, the truth is going to come crashing down eventually.

A new face arrives in Los Angeles

Florence is currently staying in Reese’s home. Her background hasn’t been discussed in depth, but that may be about to change. Denise Richards was just put on contract with The Bold and the Beautiful to play Florence’s mom, Shauna Fulton.

She is due to begin taping scenes on Friday, which means her first airdate is likely sometime in March. How much of the mess will Shauna know about, and how much trouble is she going to be for Reese?

It is being teased that Richards’ character will have plenty of secrets to spill, and a lengthy past she is bringing it with her.

Where do you know Denise Richards from?

Viewers may recognize Denise Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This is her first season on the show and she is showing viewers what it is like to be her.

Currently married to Aaron Phypers, Richards is still in her honeymoon phase.

She was married to Charlie Sheen for nearly five years, which also garnered her plenty of attention. Denise Richards appeared on Two and a Half Men, hosted her own reality show, and appeared in a plethora of movies.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.