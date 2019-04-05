The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Bill reacts badly, Brooke and Taylor catfight, Eric is Flo’s dad?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that suspense and intrigue are rife among the bold and beautiful people kicking it in L.A.

Has Sally (Courtney Hope) made a decision she may regret? After ditching Forrester Creations for a gig at Spencer Publications as a designer de jour, she’s now reneged on that deal making her a double two-timer. At any rate Quinn (Rena Sofer) would love nothing more than for Wyatt (Darin Brooks) to two-time Sally with Flo (Katrina Bowden).

Quinn is also gunning for Wyatt to help Flo find her dad — be careful what you wish for Quinn!

When Flo’s mama Shauna (Denise Richards) arrives, her baby daddy secret is threatened—could Eric (John McCook) be Flo’s father?!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Hunter Tylo) ratchet up their decades-long fussing and feuding a notch or three. Taylor, who should know better, wants to match-make her son Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) with Brooke’s daughter Hope (Annika Noelle), paving the way for her daughter Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to get together with Hope’s husband Liam (Scott Clifton). Whew!

Problem is, this duck-duck-goose situation is fast becoming reality, but there will be a hidden victim among the spoils?

Elsewhere, is it possible that Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom) encounter a shocking roadblock to their reconciliation bliss?

Bill will react badly to a spurned offer, and this may have Katie seeing shades of the old Dollar Bill. Is it enough to chill the embers between them?

Curious minds want to know if Zoe (Kiara Barnes) filed a “Missing Accent Report” for her English intonation? Maybe it ran off to be together with Xander’s (Adain Bradley) absent inflection? Is there something wrong with not having an American accent that I don’t know about? Just asking!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.