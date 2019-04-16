The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Flo fills Shauna in on the baby swap

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for tomorrow promise to send shockwaves through Los Angeles. Everyone is relishing in the fact that Flo (Katrina Bowden) is Storm Logan’s daughter but that will slowly come to an end when the truth about Phoebe being Beth is revealed.

On today’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Flo asked Shauna (Denise Richards) to play along with the baby storyline. Of course, she will for her daughter, but what will happen when she finds out the truth about what really happened on Catalina?

Wednesday Bold and the Beautiful spoilers

Tomorrow’s The Bold and the Beautiful will unravel some of the truth. Flo will have to spill her guts to Shauna about what happened with Reese (Wayne Brady). The shock may be more than Flo’s mom can handle, especially given the news that she is related to Hope (Annika Noelle).

Now, Hope is worried about when she and Liam (Scott Clifton) will break the news to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about Flo’s true identity. She will obviously be sticking around Los Angeles and when Steffy returns from Paris, things are likely going to be complicated.

The newfound connection causes issues

With the revelation that Flo is a Logan, things on The Bold and the Beautiful will get complicated. Everyone was so welcoming and excited about the new member of the family. When it comes out that Flo helped Reese to steal Hope’s baby, things are going to come crashing down.

How will this affect the family connection?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.