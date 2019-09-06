The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will Thomas pay for his actions?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a lot is going on with the Forresters and Logans next week. Viewers know that things with the baby swap have come to a head, but will the proper people pay for what happened?

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is dead set on Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) being protected. His son cannot be the monster everyone says he is, could he? After the realization that Thomas didn’t help Emma (Nia Sioux), Ridge is distraught. He handed Flo (Katrina Bowden) a lecture about how beneath him she is, but wouldn’t that shoe also fit his son?

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) wants everyone to pay for what they did to Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton). She knows what Thomas did and doesn’t think he should get away with anything. Ridge and Brooke will have a blowout fight on The Bold and the Beautiful, leading to a bad decision being made. One of them is likely to be unfaithful, but which one will it be?

Also mending fences following the Thomas drama is Wally. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Sally (Courtney Hope) are working toward putting their relationship back on track. He was so quick to dump her based on the secret she kept for Thomas, but Flo had much bigger baggage. Will these two finally be able to connect on a level that will give them a happily ever after?

Finally, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gets to let her emotions run wild. She has been off the canvas for a while now. The loss of her daughter was devastating and she wants answers. Steffy visits Flo in jail and shows no mercy. She wants her to pay for everything she has done and all the lives that were turned upside down. Not only did Steffy lose Phoebe, but she also lost Liam…again.

There is still plenty of fallout left from the baby swap and it looks like the chain reaction it set off won’t be good for one couple. After all of the heartache, there may also be some joy on the horizon.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.