The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas isn’t dead?

The Bold and the Beautiful may have a big trick up their sleeve. Viewers saw Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) fall into the vat of acid, right? His is the death that they had been hyping for the last several weeks, or so fans thought.

It seems like The Bold and the Beautiful may have pulled a fast one because it looks like Thomas will be popping back up the week of November 18. Was everything planned ahead of time?

Thomas wants to stick it to the Logans. After all, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) pushed him off a cliff almost killing him, and Hope (Annika Noelle) let him fall into the acid.

Week of 11/18:

– Hope struggles with the guilt of a terrible crime.

– Thomas makes his next bold move in his plan to oust the Logans.

– Shauna proves Ridge that he can count on her.#BoldandBeautiful — Tara ✨ (@gl0wglitter) November 9, 2019

Next week, Hope confides in Brooke that she thinks she killed Thomas. Of course, everyone else will believe that he is missing. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is furious that his son is nowhere to be found, yet Hope has the custody papers signed.

Who could have helped Thomas plan this elusive move? There is no way he could have planned to fall into the acid and wait on Hope to leave with the custody paperwork.

It wasn’t acid he fell into, it had to have been switched out. That was pointed out on Friday by viewers when the episode aired. If it was what it was labeled as Thomas would have been completely dissolved, and instead, he was floating in the pool of whatever liquid it was.

#TheBoldandtheBeautiful come on, Thomas falls into a vat of bubbling hot acid, disappears and then floats to top with no burns? I don’t know why I still watch this show, it’s so stale!!! — Erin Martin (@erin06807) November 9, 2019

As all of this unfolds, there is one person who will pay the price. Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) lost his mom, and now, he will appear to have lost his dad too. Thomas tormented and skipped out on him before, but after making a renewed promise, disappearing will be devastating to the little boy.

How will this all play out? Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.