The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope tells Brooke she killed Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful is going to be intense next week. Spoilers revealed that there would be fallout from an expected death, but was it unexpected given the prior week’s events?

Speculation had been rife about who would die on The Bold and the Beautiful with guesses ranging from Hope (Annika Noelle) to Pam (Alley Mills), and everyone in between. We speculated it would be Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) who paid the ultimate price, and that is exactly what happened.

Thomas fell into the acid at Forrester Creations after signing the custody papers. Hope will now have legal standing with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), and it looks like that is going to be a point of contention next week.

In The Bold and the Beautiful promo video, Hope is seen telling Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that she killed Thomas. While Brooke tries to convince her that she was just defending herself, it looks like they will try and convince everyone that Thomas ran away after signing the papers.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are both incredibly upset by Thomas’ disappearance. They know that he was not going to run away and give Hope everything. This is going to cause major tension between Ridge and Brooke, leaving things open for another woman to swoop in.

As the Logans and the Forresters navigate through the upcoming week, there are going to be plenty of accusations and coverups happening. Will Hope have to pay for what she did to Thomas? After all, it looked like she pushed him.

This mirrored the incident that happened between Brooke and Thomas at Steffy’s house, only this time, he was likely dissolved in a vat of acid and no one but Hope knows what happened.

Liam (Scott Clifton) was not thrilled about Hope’s desire to take Douglas from Thomas. He has his hands full with raising Beth and finding time to see Kelly. For once, Liam’s thought process was clear, and when he announces he is going back to Spencer Publications, look for things to get more complicated.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.