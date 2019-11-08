The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Ridge is furious, Steffy’s irate, and Shauna moves in?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show promise the fallout from an unexpected death reverberates throughout the lives of your favorite characters. If you thought things were a hot mess before, you haven’t seen anything yet!

Hope (Annika Noelle) is at the center of the storm as the week unfolds. After planning to meet with Thomas, (Matthew Atkinson), she is afraid after she arrives and things take a turn.

The blonde leading lady has several irons in the fire, all of which have the potential to leave her badly burned. How will her custody fight for adorable Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) go down?

It depends on who you ask! Either way, Hope’s determined intent toward the little boy will have consequences for her happiness with Liam (Scott Clifton).

Later in the week, Liam discovers that Hope is now Douglas’ legal mother. He will turn the tables on her with a revelation that surprises her.

That’s because, after a persuasive talk with Bill (Don Diamont), the heir apparent has decided to return to Spencer Publications.

It appears that Lope is now moving in different directions, personally and professionally.

Elsewhere, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is in the hot seat. First, he must hear the hard truth from Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about his wife Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Although Ridge and Brooke aren’t seeing eye to eye, he still doesn’t want to hear bad things about the missus. But Steffy is right!

Later in the week, Ridge is furious when he learns about the fate of his grandson Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). This doesn’t help his marriage, as he is stunned to find out what Hope did to gain control over the little boy.

Look for Shauna (Denise Richards) to smell blood in the water for Bridge and move in to take advantage of the situation.

Will she be able to turn Brooke’s loss into her gain?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.