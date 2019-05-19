The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy Forrester returns to Los Angeles

The Bold and the Beautiful will welcome back Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester this week. The actress has been away on maternity leave, welcoming her first child on March 4, 2019.

When it was announced that Jacqueline MacInnes Wood was pregnant, viewers were shocked. There had been speculation for a while but the actress kept incredibly fit throughout her pregnancy and didn’t show too much until she was nearly ready to exit on maternity leave.

May 23 is the official return date for Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester. Recently, she was honored by winning the lead actress Daytime Emmy. It shocked Wood and her speech showed her appreciation for her fanbase and the viewers.

Steffy will be headed back to Los Angeles with both little girls, though Phoebe’s true identity has not yet been revealed to be Beth.

Viewers have been waiting for the baby swap storyline to be over, but it doesn’t look like that will happen anytime soon. In fact, there has been some talk that it could last quite a bit longer.

It wouldn’t be shocking if this played out through November sweeps, even though a lot of fans would likely take issue with it.

Now that Flo (Katrina Bowden) is a Logan girl and staying in the Forrester mansion, what could possibly go wrong? Literally everything of course!

Friday’s episode revealed Flo and Zoe (Kiara Barnes) talking about the situation when Hope (Annika Noelle) walked in hearing them discussing Beth. Oops! Let the coverup begin!

Steffy’s return is going to complicate matters further.

Hope’s obsession with Beth is still there despite them being separated by thousands of miles for several weeks. On top of that, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is still not ready to give up his quest to win Hope’s heart.

Will the writers reunite Steffy and Liam before the baby switch secret is revealed? At this point, anything can happen!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.