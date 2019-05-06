Jacqueline MacInnes Wood wins Outstanding Lead Actress at the 46th annual Daytime Emmys

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series last night at the 46th annual Daytime Emmys. This was just icing on the cake for the already amazing year she has had.

Her win was shocking among viewers as she was up against Heather Tom (Katie Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful), Marci Miller (Abigail Deveraux on Days of our Lives), Maura West (Ava Jerome on General Hospital), and Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos on General Hospital). Jacqueline MacInnes Wood was the only win of the night for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Winning the Emmy

While giving her speech, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood talked about the chaos that happened prior to the Daytime Emmys. Not only was she covered in spit up by her new little boy but she also broke her heel while walking the red carpet. Neither incident mattered though as she was looking amazing in her dress!

At the end of her acceptance speech, she thanked all the Steffy fans. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood has been given some raw storylines and through it all, her fans have stuck by her. The feud between Steffy and Hope (Annika Noelle) has soared to new levels over the last few years, and having support for her portrayal means a lot to her.

What is next for Steffy?

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers are waiting for Steffy to return from Paris. She took off to coincide with her maternity leave while waiting on the arrival of her little boy. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood should be returning shortly and with that, there will be a lot of drama.

Currently, she is raising Hope and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) baby. Only a few people know the truth, but with time, the number is growing. Flo (Katrina Bowden) promised Shauna (Denise Richards) she wouldn’t tell anyone but with the others in the know, it is only a matter of time before the baby switch comes crashing down.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.